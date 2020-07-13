328 Apartments for rent in Cooper City, FL with pool

/
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Rock Creek
11268 Rhapsody Rd
11268 Rhapsody Road, Cooper City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 baths home in the most desirable gated community (Rock Creek Reflections). Very spacious.
Rock Creek
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Rock Creek
2573 Lakeview Ct
2573 Lakeview Court, Cooper City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1264 sqft
THIS LOVELY TOWNHOUSE NESTLED IN THE DESIRABLE ROCK CREEK CAMELOT GARDENS COMMUNITY BOASTS DUAL MASTER SUITES UPSTAIRS, TILE THROUGHOUT THE GROUND LEVEL, SPACIOUS LIVING AREA, A PRIVATE FENCED-IN COURTYARD, AND A-RATED SCHOOLS FROM K-12.
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
9721 Darlington Pl
9721 Darlington Place, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1635 sqft
Location… location…. Location…. Magnificent FULLY FURNISHED Townhome located in the heart of Cooper City. Best schools,close to everything!! All 3 bedrooms upstairs. Gated community with community pool.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Flamingo Gardens
5041 SW 121st Ter
5041 Southwest 121st Terrace, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Pristine 3/2.5 with a garage in highly sought after Flamingo Gardens in Cooper City. This CORNER unit has been totally redone. Granite counters brand new bathrooms, new carpet in the bedrooms and up the stairs, new cold A/C, hurricane shutters..
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Embassy Lakes
11115 Bismarck Pl
11115 Bismark Place, Cooper City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
FANTASTIC HOME, IN COOPER CITY !!! RARE 4 BR/ 3.5 BATHS, LARGE KITCHEN, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HIGH END WASHER & DRYER, SCREENED IN PATIO. EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO THE BEST A+ RATED SCHOOLS.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Embassy Lakes
10977 LONG BOAT DR
10977 Longboat Drive, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
PRESTIGIOUS EMBASSY COURTS IN COOPER CITY, BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS 3 BED 2.5 BATH & GARAGE.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3990 NW 84th Way
3990 Northwest 84th Way, Cooper City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,625
Beautiful and newly constructed home in Monterra 24 HOURS man-gated community. community with resort like amenities and security. Rated A public Schools in Coopercity and mins to the highways, shopping and all you need around Cooper City.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
$
16 Units Available
Walnut Creek
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1232 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.
Verified
Palm Ranch
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
15 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,433
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in lush, scenic tropical setting. Community amenities include elegant clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pets welcomed with additional fee.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
13 Units Available
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,664
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,511
1267 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Shalimar at Davie
4901 S University Ln, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style residences with custom finishes and 9-foot ceilings. Lots of community amenities, including a gym, pool and coffee bar. Near I-595 and Florida's Turnpike. Play almost every sport imaginable at nearby Bamford Sports Complex.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Colonial Village
7550 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
903 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Contemporary wood cabinets and separate dining and living areas. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and picnic area. Easy access to I-595.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Pembroke Lakes
1000 N Hiatus Rd
1000 North Hiatus Road, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
4 sqft
4 bedroom and 3 bath with den in Monterey expanded model with pool and 3 car garage. Home is located in desirable Crystal Harbour in the exclusive gated community of Pembroke Falls.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
8503 Old Country Mnr
8503 Old Country Manor, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
990 sqft
Excellent condition and move in ready. Tile and wood laminate flooring throughout. Open and bright kitchen. Screened balcony overlooks beautiful bright flowered trees.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7791 Deercreek Ct
7791 Deercreek Court, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1704 sqft
Rare opportunity to capture a newer construction rental, 2009 built, and a prime central location! It is very close to I-595, I-75, Turnpike, Nova Southeastern, Broward College, Downtown Davie, and Hard Rock Casino.
Westview
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Westview
9611 Johnson Street
9611 Johnson Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,645
1774 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pembroke Lakes
1701 NW 96th Ter
1701 Northwest 96th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
720 sqft
First floor unit in popular reflections at pembroke pines . All tile close to tennis courts and bayberry lake . All amenities available. Pasadena elementary, pines middle & flanagan high are your schools several charter schools in the area.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4768 Sundance Way
4768 Sundance Way, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1704 sqft
LAKEFRONT GEM! THIS SPACIOUS AND LIKE NEW TOWN HOME HAS A STONE PAVER DRIVEWAY & PATIO WITH LOTS OF BACKYARD FOR OUTDOOR ENJOYMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE AND AMPLE GUEST PARKING IS A REAL PLUS. SHORT DISTANCE TO THE COMMUNITY POOL AND PLAYGROUND.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pembroke Lakes
1251 NW 123rd Ave
1251 Northwest 123rd Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY TOWNHOME IN GREAT COMMUNITY OF FLAMINGO VILLAS. CORNER UNIT WITH UPGRADED KITCHEN AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UPGRADED BATHROOMS, TILE DOWNSTAIRS AND LAMINATE UPSTAIRS. ONE ROOM DOWNSTAIRS AND MASTER ROOM UPSTAIRS.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Walnut Creek
7970 NW 18th Ct
7970 Northwest 18th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1483 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath in Walnut Creek Community, equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen as well as bathrooms. Beautiful Porcelain Tiles through entire house.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Boulevard Heights
7910 Taft St
7910 Taft Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
957 sqft
MUST SEE!!!!! Beautifully updated 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom ground floor corner unit in a nice and quiet community of Suzanne Plaza.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3251 Sabal Palm Mnr
3251 Sabal Palm Manor, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
942 sqft
BEAUTIFUL FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH TWO MASTER BEDROOMS AND WALKING CLOSETS, WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT, BRIGHT AND COMFORTABLE LIVING, COMMUNITY POOL AND EXCISE ROOM. GREAT GATED COMMUNITY WITH MANY AMENITIES, CLUBHOUSE, SWIMMING POOL AND MUCH MORE.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
6311 SW 130th Ave
6311 Southwest 130th Avenue, Southwest Ranches, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful one level Pool home in Sunshine Ranches - Spacious rooms w/ over 3,500 sq ft living space - 5 Bd / 3.
