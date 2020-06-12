/
3 bedroom apartments
298 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cooper City, FL
Flamingo Gardens
1 Unit Available
5214 SW 116th Ave
5214 SW 116th Avenue, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1524 sqft
Beautiful well maintained 3/2 home in the heart of Flamingo Gardens in Cooper City. Family oriented neighborhood with A rated schools. Updated kitchen and bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
9721 Darlington Pl
9721 Darlington Place, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1635 sqft
Location… location…. Location…. Magnificent Townhome located in the heart of Cooper City. Best schools, close to everything!! All 3 bedrooms upstairs. Gated community with community pool.
1 Unit Available
5621 SW 113th Ave
5621 Southwest 113th Avenue, Cooper City, FL
BEAUTIFUL,SPACIOUS AND IMPECCABLY CLEAN HOME IN DESIRABLE COOPER CITY ! HOME OFFERS 4 BED.
Flamingo Gardens
1 Unit Available
5234 SW 121st Ave
5234 Southwest 121st Avenue, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1350 sqft
Spacious townhome with 1 car garage in popular Phase V on the canal. Neutral colors throughout. Accordion shutters for full storm coverage. Master bedroom has spacious walk-in closet and dressing area.
1 Unit Available
3951 Northwest 84th Way
3951 Northwest 84th Way, Cooper City, FL
Northwest 84th Way, Hollywood, FL 33024 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.
Embassy Lakes
1 Unit Available
11115 Bismarck Pl
11115 Bismark Place, Cooper City, FL
FANTASTIC HOME, IN COOPER CITY !!! RARE 4 BR/ 3.5 BATHS, LARGE KITCHEN, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HIGH END WASHER & DRYER, SCREENED IN PATIO. EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO THE BEST A+ RATED SCHOOLS.
Cooper Colony Estates
1 Unit Available
4970 SW 92nd Ter
4970 Southwest 92nd Terrace, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
Located in the heart of Cooper City near City Hall, A+ School. This 3/2 half of duplex with private fenced back yard was remodeled master bedroom with en suited added to be the property with permit. Newer appliances, washer and dryer in side unit.
Embassy Lakes
1 Unit Available
10977 LONG BOAT DR
10977 Longboat Drive, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
PRESTIGIOUS EMBASSY COURTS IN COOPER CITY, BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS 3 BED 2.5 BATH & GARAGE.
Embassy Lakes
1 Unit Available
10978 Mainsail Dr
10978 Mainsail Drive, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Completely renovated 3 bedroom townhouse in Embassy Lakes! New Flooring, All new appliances, New air conditioner, New washer/dryer, New tankless water heater, and freshly painted! Brand new kitchen with quartz countertops and tons of cabinet space.
1 Unit Available
11525 Hibbs Grove Dr
11525 Hibbs Grove Drive, Cooper City, FL
Spacious Open Concept Pool Home in Cooper City. Located in the Gated Community of Hibbs Grove. Huge 1/2 Acre Lot with Expansive Outdoor Living Area, Covered Patio, Pool, Spa, & Fenced Yard.
1 Unit Available
3990 NW 84th Way
3990 Northwest 84th Way, Cooper City, FL
Beautiful and newly constructed home in Monterra 24 HOURS man-gated community. community with resort like amenities and security. Rated A public Schools in Coopercity and mins to the highways, shopping and all you need around Cooper City.
1 Unit Available
3067 Tortola Way
3067 Tortola Way, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Long lake view, Side walk, Balconies, Gated community, & Enjoy the Amenity of Monterra, Community Pool & Gym, Prestigious Cooper City school district, Large open kitchen w/ Cooking Island, Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, 42" wood
1 Unit Available
5131 S Flamingo Rd
5131 South Flamingo Road, Cooper City, FL
Beautiful Rambler Ranch Style single family home listed for rent. Main house features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage. Property sits on a 5 acres lot with a private drive that is not seen from the road.
Results within 1 mile of Cooper City
Walnut Creek
16 Units Available
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1232 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.
13 Units Available
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1267 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.
15 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,211
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
26 Units Available
The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,158
1180 sqft
Apartments in lush, scenic tropical setting. Community amenities include elegant clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pets welcomed with additional fee.
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
1955 NW 100 Ave
1955 Northwest 100th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Pretty 3/2 with fenced yard and 2 car garage in gated community. - Enjoy South Florida living in this Beautiful 3/2 with family room, in pretty, gated community with sparkling pool.
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
1000 N Hiatus Rd
1000 North Hiatus Road, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 bedroom and 3 bath with den in Monterey expanded model with pool and 3 car garage. Home is located in desirable Crystal Harbour in the exclusive gated community of Pembroke Falls.
1 Unit Available
4768 Sundance Way
4768 Sundance Way, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1704 sqft
LAKEFRONT GEM! THIS SPACIOUS AND LIKE NEW TOWN HOME HAS A STONE PAVER DRIVEWAY & PATIO WITH LOTS OF BACKYARD FOR OUTDOOR ENJOYMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE AND AMPLE GUEST PARKING IS A REAL PLUS. SHORT DISTANCE TO THE COMMUNITY POOL AND PLAYGROUND.
Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
7970 NW 18th Ct
7970 Northwest 18th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1483 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath in Walnut Creek Community, equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen as well as bathrooms. Beautiful Porcelain Tiles through entire house.
1 Unit Available
5094 Madison Lakes Cir
5094 Madison Lakes Circle West, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2452 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. NEARLY 2500 SQ. FT. UNDER AIR.ONE OF BROWARD'S BEST SCHOOL DISTRICTS. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND WOOD CABS. LARGE LOFT OVERLOOKING LIVING ROOM, PERFECT FOR OFFICE OR GAME ROOM.
1 Unit Available
12723 Grand Oaks Dr
12723 Grand Oaks Dr, Davie, FL
Luxurious architectural 10,000 sq ft home with marble & Brazilian cherry flooring. Fabulous 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, media room, office, game room & loft.
Pembroke Falls
1 Unit Available
12414 NW 17 ct
12414 NW 17 Ct, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1687 sqft
Like New!!! BEAUTIFUL UNIT with a PRIVATE LOCATION - 3 BEDROOMS WITH 2.
