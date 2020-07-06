11268 Rhapsody Rd

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 baths home in the most desirable gated community (Rock Creek Reflections). Very spacious. Accordion Shutters 1st & 2nd Floor, Spacious Living & Kitchen Areas, Formal Dining, Large Master Bedroom, 3 Full Bathrooms, Master Bath w/ Jacuzzi, High Ceiling Foyer, Long Paved Driveway (4 Cars), Nice Garden, Fenced Back Yard, The Reflections subdivision has a community pool, gym and party area. Cooper City has a reputation as "Someplace Special" with excellent "A" rated schools and the Cooper City community center with a full range of family recreational.