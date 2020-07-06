All apartments in Cooper City
Find more places like 11268 Rhapsody Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cooper City, FL
/
11268 Rhapsody Rd
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:39 AM

11268 Rhapsody Rd

11268 Rhapsody Road · (954) 655-8583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cooper City
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11268 Rhapsody Road, Cooper City, FL 33026
Rock Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 baths home in the most desirable gated community (Rock Creek Reflections). Very spacious. Accordion Shutters 1st & 2nd Floor, Spacious Living & Kitchen Areas, Formal Dining, Large Master Bedroom, 3 Full Bathrooms, Master Bath w/ Jacuzzi, High Ceiling Foyer, Long Paved Driveway (4 Cars), Nice Garden, Fenced Back Yard, The Reflections subdivision has a community pool, gym and party area. Cooper City has a reputation as "Someplace Special" with excellent "A" rated schools and the Cooper City community center with a full range of family recreational.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11268 Rhapsody Rd have any available units?
11268 Rhapsody Rd has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11268 Rhapsody Rd have?
Some of 11268 Rhapsody Rd's amenities include gym, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11268 Rhapsody Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11268 Rhapsody Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11268 Rhapsody Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11268 Rhapsody Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cooper City.
Does 11268 Rhapsody Rd offer parking?
No, 11268 Rhapsody Rd does not offer parking.
Does 11268 Rhapsody Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11268 Rhapsody Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11268 Rhapsody Rd have a pool?
Yes, 11268 Rhapsody Rd has a pool.
Does 11268 Rhapsody Rd have accessible units?
No, 11268 Rhapsody Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11268 Rhapsody Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11268 Rhapsody Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11268 Rhapsody Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 11268 Rhapsody Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11268 Rhapsody Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cooper City 2 BedroomsCooper City Apartments with BalconiesCooper City Apartments with Garages
Cooper City Apartments with Washer-DryersCooper City Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FL
Delray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLPinewood, FLGolden Glades, FL
Palmetto Estates, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLWestgate, FLOjus, FLLighthouse Point, FLOlympia Heights, FLIves Estates, FLGreenacres, FLEl Portal, FLRichmond West, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity