Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:33 PM

101 Apartments for rent in Coconut Creek, FL with hardwood floors

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Coral Gate
9 Units Available
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1359 sqft
Modern apartments with large dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and fitness center. Close to Festival Flea Market Mall.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Winston Park
12 Units Available
Coconut Palm Club
5400 NW 55th Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1475 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to I-95 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, laundry and extra storage. Community includes pool, racquetball court, volleyball court and playground.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
39 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1584 sqft
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
The Landings at Coconut Creek
4854 Fishermans Dr, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1000 sqft
A resort-style pool, lush tropical landscape and free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse and pool area round out this community's amenities. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios. Peppertree Plaza's shopping and dining moments away.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3863 NW 63rd Ct
3863 Northwest 63rd Court, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT** Call this beautiful property in Coconut Creek home!! Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Coconut Creek, FL.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
4233 NW 55th Pl
4233 Northwest 55th Place, Coconut Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2158 sqft
YES**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS 1 MONTHS RENT & SECURITY DEPOSIT**This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms in the Desirable Winston Park Community.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2002 Granada Dr
2002 Granada Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1161 sqft
SUPER NICE ,COMPLETELY FURNISHED APT WITH WASHER DRYER.CHERRY WOOD FLOORS. AND CARPETED BED ROOMS. YES APT IS UPDATED & EASY TO SHOW. ON LOCK BOX. ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCCUP 55+

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
2707 Carambola Cir
2707 Carambola Circle North, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1120 sqft
Cozy and peaceful condo located centrally in Coconut Creek, 2 split bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, tile floor in the bathrooms, wood floors. Freshly painted. You can enjoy your mornings coffee or relax at night while enjoying the screened balcony porch area.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
3816 Coral Tree Cir
3816 Coral Tree Circle, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1061 sqft
This is the home you are looking for! Condo is located on the second floor and features wood laminate flooring throughout living area and bedrooms, relaxing lake view from a huge screened in patio, updated kitchen, split bedroom floor plan, high

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5757 NW 49th Ln
5757 Northwest 49th Lane, Coconut Creek, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3034 sqft
Spectacular 5 bedrooms and four bathrooms with an stunning pool/lake view. Formal living/dining room and family room. The kitchen features granite counter tops, center island, stainless steel appliances and a snack bar.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4536 Monarch Way
4536 Monarch Way, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1768 sqft
BEST LOCATION AT PALOMA LAKES COMMUNITY IN COCONUT CREEK! Unit is freshly painted with new carpet and upgraded wood flooring-3 Bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
5351 NW 41st Way
5351 Northwest 41st Way, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
SPACIOUS HOME AVAILABLE IN CORAL POINT IN WINSTON PARK! HOME FEATURES WOOD FLOORS,OPEN KITCHEN AND A SPACIOUS LOFT! FABULOUS MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WITH SITTING AREA,LOTS OF CLOSETS AND ROMAN TUB! LARGE FRONT YARD WITH DRIVEWAY FOR UP TO 4 CARS! LAWN

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5065 Wiles Rd
5065 Wiles Road, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1299 sqft
AMAZING LAKE VIEW CONDO WITH 3 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHROOMS. THE UNIT HAS TILE FLOORS AND WOOD FLOORS IN THE BEDROOMS. NON- RESTRICTED PARKING IN FRONT OF THE CONDO.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
33 Units Available
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1119 sqft
Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking, tennis court, gym, game room and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Turtle Run
13 Units Available
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1366 sqft
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Lakeview
8 Units Available
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, business center, pool, clubhouse and more. Excellent location. Near local amenities, close to Florida Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Island Club
4 Units Available
Island Club
3505 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
943 sqft
Island Club is located at 3505 W. Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5980 W Sample Rd 307
5980 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1357 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 Condo for Rent - Property Id: 150031 Spacious 3bedroom/2bathroom Condo in a desirable gated community. All Laminated wood flooring. Full-sized washer & dryer in unit. Open balcony. One-car detached garage. Good schools district.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 24
4381 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BED 1 BATH ON 2ND FLOOR / WOOD FLOORS / W/D / BALCONY / POOL / GATED COMMUNITY / NEED 600 CREDIT SCORE!

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
3051 N Course Dr
3051 North Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
NEW AC before move in! 3bed 2bath Corner Unit with extra windows & NATURAL LIGHT!! Newly remodeled, freshly painted Condo with Waterview on Golf Course. Unit features new real WOOD floor throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
1401 Banyan Circle
1401 Banyan Circle, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1546 sqft
1401 Banyan Circle, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sandalfoot Cove
1 Unit Available
9370 SW 8th Street
9370 Southwest 8th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
979 sqft
Nicely remodeled corner unit with golf & tennis view. Wood flooring, SS appls, eat-in kitchen, Fla. room. All Ages. Heated pool, sauna, tennis courts, washer/dryer in unit.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
3326 Concert Ln
3326 Concert Lane, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful Townhome updated in highly desired neighborhood! Tile main living area, Updated Kitchen with granite counter tops and center island counter top, as well as breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, laminate wood flooring upstairs,

Last updated March 20 at 05:29am
1 Unit Available
6686 W Sample Road
6686 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
716 sqft
WOWZER!!! BRIGHT AND UPGRADED CONDO ON THE TOP FLOOR OVERLOOKING NATURE PRESERVE. WELL MAINTAINED GATED COMMUNITY WITH RESORT STYLE AMENITIES. CENTRALLY LOCATED NEAR MAJOR ROADWAYS AND SHOPPING. SCREENED BALCONY WITH STORAGE.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Coconut Creek, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Coconut Creek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

