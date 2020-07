5153 Heron Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

MINT CONDITION! RENT THIS GUARD GATED COMMUNITY 3/2/2 BEAUTIFUL HOME IN LOVELY REGENCY LAKES. LOCATED IN VERY QUIET CORNER.OWNED BY TWO PEOPLE THAT KEPT THE INSIDE AND OUTSIDE UP BEAUTIFULLY. BRAND NEW WOOD FLOORS AND BLINDS,GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,SHUTTERS,EXTENDED PATIO,AND MUCH MORE! GREAT CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES. VERY CENTRALLY LOCATED! COME SEE THE HOME. COMMUNITY POOL - ALL AMENITIES INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT. RENTER IS REQUIRED TO OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE.