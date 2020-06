Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill

AMAZING LAKE VIEW CONDO WITH 3 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHROOMS. THE UNIT HAS TILE FLOORS AND WOOD FLOORS IN THE BEDROOMS. NON- RESTRICTED PARKING IN FRONT OF THE CONDO. THIS UNIT IS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF COCONUT CREEK, 4-MINUTES WALK TO THE “PROMENADE AT COCONUT CREEK” CONSIDERED THE PREMIER OPEN-AIR SHOPPING AND DINING EXPERIENCE. GOOD SCHOOLS MONARCH HIGH SCHOOL. CLOSE TO FLORIDA'S TURNPIKE AS WELL AS THE SAWGRASS EXPRESSWAY. THE COMPLEX HAVE ALL AMENITIES INCLUDING POOL AND FITNESS CENTER.