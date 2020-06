5001 Wiles Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

NICE GROUND FLOOR UNIT WITH TILES AND LAMINATE FLOORS, NEW A/C UNIT. GATED COMMUNITY IN THE HEART OF COCONUT CREEK, COMMUNITY IS BUILT AROUND A LAKE, HAS A NICE WALKING/BIKING TRAIL BY THE LAKE. A MINUTE WALK TO THE “PROMENADE AT COCONUT CREEK” THE PREMIER OPEN-AIR SHOPPING AND DINING EXPERIENCE. VERY CLOSE TO MAJOR SHOPPING STORES. GOOD SCHOOLS. CLOSE TO FLORIDA'S TURNPIKE AS WELL AS THE SAWGRASS EXPRESSWAY. THE COMPLEX HAS CLUBHOUSE, FITNESS CENTER, POOL, JACUZZI, TENNIS COURTS, CHILDREN PLAY AREA AND PICNIC AREA.