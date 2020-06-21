All apartments in Coconut Creek
4852 North State Road 7

4852 State Road 7 · (305) 684-7594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4852 State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Winston Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
4852 North State Road 7 Apt #3306, c, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is ready to be rented in gated Carrington at Coconut Creek. This gorgeous third floor unit features vaulted ceilings, crown molding, and laminate wood flooring. The second bedroom has beautiful French doors. There is a washer, dryer inside the unit and has an attic for additional storage. Relax and unwind on the private balcony or enjoy the resort style amenities such as a community pool, indoor racquetball court, tennis court, and a fitness center. Close to Major Highways. A rated schools. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3540457 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4852 North State Road 7 have any available units?
4852 North State Road 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coconut Creek, FL.
What amenities does 4852 North State Road 7 have?
Some of 4852 North State Road 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4852 North State Road 7 currently offering any rent specials?
4852 North State Road 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4852 North State Road 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4852 North State Road 7 is pet friendly.
Does 4852 North State Road 7 offer parking?
No, 4852 North State Road 7 does not offer parking.
Does 4852 North State Road 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4852 North State Road 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4852 North State Road 7 have a pool?
Yes, 4852 North State Road 7 has a pool.
Does 4852 North State Road 7 have accessible units?
No, 4852 North State Road 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4852 North State Road 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4852 North State Road 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4852 North State Road 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4852 North State Road 7 does not have units with air conditioning.
