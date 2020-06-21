Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool racquetball court tennis court

4852 North State Road 7 Apt #3306, c, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is ready to be rented in gated Carrington at Coconut Creek. This gorgeous third floor unit features vaulted ceilings, crown molding, and laminate wood flooring. The second bedroom has beautiful French doors. There is a washer, dryer inside the unit and has an attic for additional storage. Relax and unwind on the private balcony or enjoy the resort style amenities such as a community pool, indoor racquetball court, tennis court, and a fitness center. Close to Major Highways. A rated schools. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3540457 ]