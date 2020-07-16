Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage media room

4796 Sierra Lane, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cristian Melo-Rozo Pa, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 235-9742. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: allowed. BOYNTON BEACH 2BEDROOM 2BATH $3900 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10573020 C/O EXIT REALTY MIZNER The perfect price and location! This 3bed, 2.5bath townhome with a 2 car garage sits in the perfect Coconut Creek location. This home has recently updated floors, open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and newer counter tops. It also features a second level with expansive master bedroom with 10' tray ceilings, walk-in closet and master bath with roman tub, separate laundry room, additional storage closet in garage for more storage space plus a front porch and balcony off the master bedroom. Plus, great schools and just walking distance to trails and lake areas and to The Promenade's shopping, restaurants, and movie theatre all make this a must see home! .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT Cristian Melo-Rozo, Realtor® 561.235.9742 CristianMeloRozopa@gmail.com IG: TheRealEstate_Doctor EXIT Realty Mizner [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3605287 ]