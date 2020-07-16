All apartments in Coconut Creek
4796 Sierra Lane

4796 Sierra Lane
Location

4796 Sierra Lane, Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
4796 Sierra Lane, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cristian Melo-Rozo Pa, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 235-9742. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: allowed. BOYNTON BEACH 2BEDROOM 2BATH $3900 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10573020 C/O EXIT REALTY MIZNER The perfect price and location! This 3bed, 2.5bath townhome with a 2 car garage sits in the perfect Coconut Creek location. This home has recently updated floors, open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and newer counter tops. It also features a second level with expansive master bedroom with 10' tray ceilings, walk-in closet and master bath with roman tub, separate laundry room, additional storage closet in garage for more storage space plus a front porch and balcony off the master bedroom. Plus, great schools and just walking distance to trails and lake areas and to The Promenade's shopping, restaurants, and movie theatre all make this a must see home! .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT Cristian Melo-Rozo, Realtor® 561.235.9742 CristianMeloRozopa@gmail.com IG: TheRealEstate_Doctor EXIT Realty Mizner [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3605287 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4796 Sierra Lane have any available units?
4796 Sierra Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coconut Creek, FL.
What amenities does 4796 Sierra Lane have?
Some of 4796 Sierra Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4796 Sierra Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4796 Sierra Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4796 Sierra Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4796 Sierra Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4796 Sierra Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4796 Sierra Lane offers parking.
Does 4796 Sierra Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4796 Sierra Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4796 Sierra Lane have a pool?
No, 4796 Sierra Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4796 Sierra Lane have accessible units?
No, 4796 Sierra Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4796 Sierra Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4796 Sierra Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4796 Sierra Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4796 Sierra Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
