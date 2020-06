2900 NW 42nd Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cable included pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included carpet dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry pool pool table bbq/grill lobby media room tennis court

WATER VIEW..ALL AGES WELCOME....YEARLY RENTAL...BRAND NEW A/C NO CARPET...ELEVATOR ...LAUNDRY INSIDE UNIT...EXTRA STORAGE OUTSIDE UNIT BREATH TAKING WATER VIEW FROM YOUR LIVING ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM, PATIO, KITCHEN...LAUNDRY ROOM INSIDE UNIT...NO CARPET... WATER, SEWER, TRASH, BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN RENTAL. 4TH FLOOR BUILDING HAS ELEVADOR, LOBBY SECURED WITH 24HRS MONITORING...CLUB HOUSE, POOL, THEATER, POOL TABLES, TENNIS COURTS, ETC... IN THE HEART OF COCONUT CREEK, MINUTES TO THE BEACH, GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT. WALK TRACK...COME SEE IT NOW. CLOSE TO ALL YOU NEED WALK TRAIL, HUGE LAKE, WALK AROUND THE LAKE LISTEN TO THE BIRDS SING...CLOSE ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS YET IN A VERY QUIET COMMUNITY. UNITED HAS PRIVATE EXTRA STORAGE OUTSIDE. ENGLISH, ESPANOL, PORTUGUES, KREYOLE, ITALIANO, YDISH