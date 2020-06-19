All apartments in Coconut Creek
2707 Carambola Cir

2707 Carambola Circle North · (954) 205-0700
Location

2707 Carambola Circle North, Coconut Creek, FL 33066
Coral Gate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1791 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Cozy and peaceful condo located centrally in Coconut Creek, 2 split bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, tile floor in the bathrooms, wood floors. Freshly painted.
You can enjoy your mornings coffee or relax at night while enjoying the screened balcony porch area.
Neighborhood is quiet and safe. You can also enjoy walking around the area.
Due to COVID-19 please show only using masks and gloves, no more than 3 people allowed while showing, no kids allowed. If possible owner will like the use booties or to cover your shoes with plastic bags before entering the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 Carambola Cir have any available units?
2707 Carambola Cir has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2707 Carambola Cir have?
Some of 2707 Carambola Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 Carambola Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Carambola Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Carambola Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2707 Carambola Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coconut Creek.
Does 2707 Carambola Cir offer parking?
No, 2707 Carambola Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2707 Carambola Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2707 Carambola Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Carambola Cir have a pool?
No, 2707 Carambola Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2707 Carambola Cir have accessible units?
No, 2707 Carambola Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Carambola Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2707 Carambola Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2707 Carambola Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2707 Carambola Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
