2697 N Carambola Cir N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool ice maker microwave

Nestled in the remarkable neighborhood of Applewood Village, this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom gem awaits you. Wake up to the sun softly shimmering over the placid lake that can be seen from every window in the apartment. Enjoy breakfast outside your screened in patio then walk on over down the street to Tradewinds Park.



Whatever it may be, this condo is centrally located and has easy access to major highways, shops and restaurants and is a few blocks away from "Butterfly World", the worlds largest butterfly park.