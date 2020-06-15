All apartments in Coconut Creek
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:46 AM

2697 N Carambola Cir N

2697 Carambola Cir N · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2697 Carambola Cir N, Coconut Creek, FL 33066
Coral Gate

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1781 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Nestled in the remarkable neighborhood of Applewood Village, this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom gem awaits you. Wake up to the sun softly shimmering over the placid lake that can be seen from every window in the apartment. Enjoy breakfast outside your screened in patio then walk on over down the street to Tradewinds Park.

Whatever it may be, this condo is centrally located and has easy access to major highways, shops and restaurants and is a few blocks away from "Butterfly World", the worlds largest butterfly park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2697 N Carambola Cir N have any available units?
2697 N Carambola Cir N has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2697 N Carambola Cir N have?
Some of 2697 N Carambola Cir N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2697 N Carambola Cir N currently offering any rent specials?
2697 N Carambola Cir N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2697 N Carambola Cir N pet-friendly?
No, 2697 N Carambola Cir N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coconut Creek.
Does 2697 N Carambola Cir N offer parking?
No, 2697 N Carambola Cir N does not offer parking.
Does 2697 N Carambola Cir N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2697 N Carambola Cir N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2697 N Carambola Cir N have a pool?
Yes, 2697 N Carambola Cir N has a pool.
Does 2697 N Carambola Cir N have accessible units?
No, 2697 N Carambola Cir N does not have accessible units.
Does 2697 N Carambola Cir N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2697 N Carambola Cir N has units with dishwashers.
Does 2697 N Carambola Cir N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2697 N Carambola Cir N does not have units with air conditioning.
