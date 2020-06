2502 Antigua Ter

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE FOR YEARLY RENTAL STARTING AUGUST 1, 2020. AVAILABLE TO SHOW AFTER ON JUNE 20, 2020.. 2/2 COMPLETE FURNISHED, UPDATED KITCHEN,GRANITE COUNTERS-STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES- ENCLOSED PATIO, TILE FLOORS THROUGHT-OUT (NO CARPET ANYWHERE), NO POPCORN,CALIFORNIAN CLOSETS, BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW + FOUNTAIN, A MUST SEE! NEXT TO THE GATE AT LYONS RD. ENJOY WYNMOOR'S COUNTRY CLUB LIFESTYLE! DETAILS/COMMENTS POSTED IN THIS LISTING ARE NOT GUARANTEED. ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCCUP 55,NO PETS, NO SMOKERS ITS NOT ALLOWED.