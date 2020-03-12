2403 Antigua Cir

Amenities

Unit available as of 7/1. NOW AVAILABLE TO SHOW!! Secure, gated 55+ community. Bright and sunny top floor unit. Great layout. Golf course view from the kitchen. Peaceful, garden view from the large screened-in balcony accessible from the master and living room. Wynmoor is close to everything - Beaches, shopping, Turnpike/i95. A great place to enjoy a vibrant active lifestyle - golf, tennis, great walking/biking trails, daily scheduled activities. Huge array of amenities - newly renovated bistro, new pickleball courts. 1000 seat theater with shows, movies, over 150 clubs, 18 heated swimming pools, woodshop, dancing, bus service inside and outside the community. 1 occupant must be 55+. Video walkthrough https://youtu.be/bd3dGJkscks