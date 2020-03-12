All apartments in Coconut Creek
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:59 AM

2403 Antigua Cir

2403 Antigua Circle · (954) 492-7733
Location

2403 Antigua Circle, Coconut Creek, FL 33066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit #L4 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
recently renovated
pool
elevator
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
media room
new construction
tennis court
Unit available as of 7/1. NOW AVAILABLE TO SHOW!! Secure, gated 55+ community. Bright and sunny top floor unit. Great layout. Golf course view from the kitchen. Peaceful, garden view from the large screened-in balcony accessible from the master and living room. Wynmoor is close to everything - Beaches, shopping, Turnpike/i95. A great place to enjoy a vibrant active lifestyle - golf, tennis, great walking/biking trails, daily scheduled activities. Huge array of amenities - newly renovated bistro, new pickleball courts. 1000 seat theater with shows, movies, over 150 clubs, 18 heated swimming pools, woodshop, dancing, bus service inside and outside the community. 1 occupant must be 55+. Video walkthrough https://youtu.be/bd3dGJkscks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 Antigua Cir have any available units?
2403 Antigua Cir has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2403 Antigua Cir have?
Some of 2403 Antigua Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 Antigua Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Antigua Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Antigua Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2403 Antigua Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coconut Creek.
Does 2403 Antigua Cir offer parking?
No, 2403 Antigua Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2403 Antigua Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2403 Antigua Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Antigua Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2403 Antigua Cir has a pool.
Does 2403 Antigua Cir have accessible units?
No, 2403 Antigua Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Antigua Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2403 Antigua Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2403 Antigua Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2403 Antigua Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
