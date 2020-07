1702 Andros Isle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool bbq/grill internet access

REMODELED 'IRIS" FLOOR PLAN*1350' UNDER AIR W/INSIDE WASHER DRYER, BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN AND READY TO MOVE IN, FULLY FURNISHED & IN GOOD TASTE, IMPACT SLIDING DOOR TO PATIO WITH VIEW OF POOL AND LAKE. NEW APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NO CARPET, OWNER'S SUITE HAS KING SIZE BED W/FLAT SCREEN TV & SHOWER IN BATHROOM*GUEST BEDROOM QUEEN SOFA BED W/FLAT SCREEN TV*SHOWER/TUB IN GUEST BATHROOM*ELEVATOR BLDG W/REMODELED ELEVATOR CAB*HEATED SWIMMING POOL JUST OUTSIDE THE BLDG W/BBQ*GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED NO SMOKERS*4 MONTH MINIMUM 55+CABLE TV W/HBO 1-4 INCLUDED*TENANT PAYS FOR WIFI & ELECTRIC*N/C TAX