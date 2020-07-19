All apartments in Clermont
3325 Saint Martin Lane
3325 Saint Martin Lane

Location

3325 Saint Martin Lane, Clermont, FL 34711
Southern Fields

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3/2 Home in Southern Fields - Clermont - Beautiful 3/2 home, located in the community of Southern Fields in Clermont, will be available soon! This lovely 2-car garage home features a perfect lay out with a formal living room and separate formal dining room, and carpet and tile flooring throughout. The well-appointed kitchen features a fully functional island with breakfast bar, double basin sink, maple tone cabinetry, and plenty of counter top space. The kitchen is open and overlooks the family room and breakfast nook. The vast master bedroom features a large walk in closet and spacious master bath suite with double sinks, large soaker tub, and separate step-in shower. Enjoy a cup of coffee morning on the open outdoor patio area with serene views of the fully-fenced yard. Washer and dryer included and located within the inside utility area. Pets will be considered.

(RLNE5315194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Saint Martin Lane have any available units?
3325 Saint Martin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 3325 Saint Martin Lane have?
Some of 3325 Saint Martin Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Saint Martin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Saint Martin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Saint Martin Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3325 Saint Martin Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3325 Saint Martin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3325 Saint Martin Lane offers parking.
Does 3325 Saint Martin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3325 Saint Martin Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Saint Martin Lane have a pool?
No, 3325 Saint Martin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Saint Martin Lane have accessible units?
No, 3325 Saint Martin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Saint Martin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3325 Saint Martin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3325 Saint Martin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3325 Saint Martin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
