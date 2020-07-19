3325 Saint Martin Lane

Amenities

Beautiful 3/2 Home in Southern Fields - Clermont - Beautiful 3/2 home, located in the community of Southern Fields in Clermont, will be available soon! This lovely 2-car garage home features a perfect lay out with a formal living room and separate formal dining room, and carpet and tile flooring throughout. The well-appointed kitchen features a fully functional island with breakfast bar, double basin sink, maple tone cabinetry, and plenty of counter top space. The kitchen is open and overlooks the family room and breakfast nook. The vast master bedroom features a large walk in closet and spacious master bath suite with double sinks, large soaker tub, and separate step-in shower. Enjoy a cup of coffee morning on the open outdoor patio area with serene views of the fully-fenced yard. Washer and dryer included and located within the inside utility area. Pets will be considered.



