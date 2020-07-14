Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage media room dogs allowed cats allowed

We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment. Contact us to schedule your visit today! Lease today and receive a $500 gift card! *See agent for details. With its striking design and spectacular views, Lofts at South Lake is the new Clermont landmark that immerses you in the height of luxury. Studios, one-bedroom, one bedroom with den, and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent raise the bar for suburban apartment living. Youll enjoy Clermonts rolling hills, lakes, sunrise and sunset views while living close to everything that Central Florida has to offer. This alluring community provides a new standard for luxury apartments in Clermont, with every detail carefully curated with unrivaled levels of finishes and design.Elegant Italian cabinetry, quartz countertops, expansive dual slider doors, custom low-E windows, stainless steel energy-efficient appliances, along with elevators and climate-controlled hallways are just some of the luxuries youve been waiting for. Outside, a two-story, private parking garage and a controlled building access system offer one-of-a-kind conveniences. Our 100% smoke-free community also features a media center with a conversation lounge, an on-site pet spa, a heated swimming pool, 24/7 package lockers and more.Explore Lofts at South Lake where your new view awaits.