Clermont, FL
Lofts at South Lake
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Lofts at South Lake

831 Oakley Seaver Drive · (352) 306-2340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Short Term Fee
Location

831 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL 34711
Clermont Town Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 316 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,384

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Unit 310 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,397

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 322 · Avail. now

$1,679

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Unit 332 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,679

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lofts at South Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
dogs allowed
cats allowed
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment. Contact us to schedule your visit today! Lease today and receive a $500 gift card! *See agent for details. With its striking design and spectacular views, Lofts at South Lake is the new Clermont landmark that immerses you in the height of luxury. Studios, one-bedroom, one bedroom with den, and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent raise the bar for suburban apartment living. Youll enjoy Clermonts rolling hills, lakes, sunrise and sunset views while living close to everything that Central Florida has to offer. This alluring community provides a new standard for luxury apartments in Clermont, with every detail carefully curated with unrivaled levels of finishes and design.Elegant Italian cabinetry, quartz countertops, expansive dual slider doors, custom low-E windows, stainless steel energy-efficient appliances, along with elevators and climate-controlled hallways are just some of the luxuries youve been waiting for. Outside, a two-story, private parking garage and a controlled building access system offer one-of-a-kind conveniences. Our 100% smoke-free community also features a media center with a conversation lounge, an on-site pet spa, a heated swimming pool, 24/7 package lockers and more.Explore Lofts at South Lake where your new view awaits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
rent: 15.00
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lofts at South Lake have any available units?
Lofts at South Lake has 4 units available starting at $1,384 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lofts at South Lake have?
Some of Lofts at South Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lofts at South Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Lofts at South Lake is offering the following rent specials: Short Term Fee
Is Lofts at South Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Lofts at South Lake is pet friendly.
Does Lofts at South Lake offer parking?
Yes, Lofts at South Lake offers parking.
Does Lofts at South Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lofts at South Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lofts at South Lake have a pool?
Yes, Lofts at South Lake has a pool.
Does Lofts at South Lake have accessible units?
No, Lofts at South Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Lofts at South Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, Lofts at South Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Lofts at South Lake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lofts at South Lake has units with air conditioning.
