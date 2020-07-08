1621 BOWMAN STREET

Amenities

Vintage 1925 home in historic section of Clermont. Hardwood floors in two bedrooms, dining room and living room. Slate floors in the spacious kitchen and family room. Plush carpet in Master bedroom. The kitchen is equipped with an seven- burner double- oven professional grade Viking Stove and a copper kitchen sink. Typical of homes from that era, the rooms are large; Family Room 21 x 14, Dining Room 15 x 11, Master Bedroom 20 x 14, 2nd Bedroom 17 x 11, Living Room 14 x 12, Kitchen 12 x 10 and the covered and screened Porch measures 13 x 12. The Master Bath has a large custom tiled shower and dual copper sinks. Unwind in the second Bath rooms Jacuzzi tub. Outside you'll find a picket-fenced back yard and side yard. Inside or out, the "good ol' days" can be yours now !