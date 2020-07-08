All apartments in Clermont
1621 BOWMAN STREET

1621 Bowman Street · No Longer Available
Location

1621 Bowman Street, Clermont, FL 34711
Clermont Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Vintage 1925 home in historic section of Clermont. Hardwood floors in two bedrooms, dining room and living room. Slate floors in the spacious kitchen and family room. Plush carpet in Master bedroom. The kitchen is equipped with an seven- burner double- oven professional grade Viking Stove and a copper kitchen sink. Typical of homes from that era, the rooms are large; Family Room 21 x 14, Dining Room 15 x 11, Master Bedroom 20 x 14, 2nd Bedroom 17 x 11, Living Room 14 x 12, Kitchen 12 x 10 and the covered and screened Porch measures 13 x 12. The Master Bath has a large custom tiled shower and dual copper sinks. Unwind in the second Bath rooms Jacuzzi tub. Outside you'll find a picket-fenced back yard and side yard. Inside or out, the "good ol' days" can be yours now !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 BOWMAN STREET have any available units?
1621 BOWMAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1621 BOWMAN STREET have?
Some of 1621 BOWMAN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 BOWMAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1621 BOWMAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 BOWMAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1621 BOWMAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 1621 BOWMAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1621 BOWMAN STREET offers parking.
Does 1621 BOWMAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 BOWMAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 BOWMAN STREET have a pool?
No, 1621 BOWMAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1621 BOWMAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1621 BOWMAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 BOWMAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 BOWMAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 BOWMAN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 BOWMAN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

