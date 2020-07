Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet cafe gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access package receiving volleyball court accessible bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking guest suite hot tub lobby nest technology online portal smoke-free community trash valet

Picture living, working and relaxing in the completely reimagined community of Citrus Tower, right in the heart of Clermont, Florida. Located 20 miles west of the Orlando city center and minutes from major highways, Citrus Tower is the ideal apartment rental choice for anyone looking for a peaceful retreat without sacrificing easy access to business and entertainment hubs. Our garden-style community offers a wide variety of amenities for residents to enjoy, from our newly-renovated fitness center, to the stunning resort-style pool and sundeck outfitted with cabanas and a lanai for lounging and relaxation. Our completely revamped residences now offer all the modern comforts and finishes you need and want when searching for an apartment to rent in Clermont. The gourmet kitchens come thoughtfully designed with spacious countertops, breakfast bars and designer cabinets. Each of the upgraded one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments also come outfitted with luxury plank flooring, ...