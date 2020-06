Amenities

Recently remodeled 1 Bedroom/1 Bath!!! This apartment has been completely remodeled. New stainless steel kitchen appliances, new counters and cabinets, new flooring throughout, bathroom has been completely redone with a new shower, sink and toilet. Only minutes away from Downtown Clearwater and Clearwater Beach. Call today to schedule a time to view this cozy apartment.