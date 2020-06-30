751 MANDALAY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Florida coastal furnished home is ready for immediate occupancy. This adorable and fully remodeled home is 1 block east of Clearwater Beach characterized by white sand beaches stretching for 2.5 miles along the Gulf of Mexico and sits on a barrier island. Clearwater Beach has a full marina on the Intracoastal Waterway side and is linked on the south by a short bridge to another barrier island Sand Key. Duplex is located on a corner lot privately landscaped. Each unit has 2 parking spaces.

Apartment 1: 2 bedroom + 1 bath = $4,150.00/month

Apartment 2: 1 bedroom + 1 bath = $2,500.00 month.

Utilities included. Recently remodeled to include but not limited to: refinished original hardwood floors, marble floors, new appliances, white on white, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, central air conditioning. Laundry in garage. Corner lot. Enjoy entertaining on the exterior open patio. Outdoor shower perfect for washing off the sand from the beach!