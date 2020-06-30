All apartments in Clearwater
751 MANDALAY AVENUE
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:10 AM

751 MANDALAY AVENUE

751 Mandalay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

751 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Florida coastal furnished home is ready for immediate occupancy. This adorable and fully remodeled home is 1 block east of Clearwater Beach characterized by white sand beaches stretching for 2.5 miles along the Gulf of Mexico and sits on a barrier island. Clearwater Beach has a full marina on the Intracoastal Waterway side and is linked on the south by a short bridge to another barrier island Sand Key. Duplex is located on a corner lot privately landscaped. Each unit has 2 parking spaces.
Apartment 1: 2 bedroom + 1 bath = $4,150.00/month
Apartment 2: 1 bedroom + 1 bath = $2,500.00 month.
Utilities included. Recently remodeled to include but not limited to: refinished original hardwood floors, marble floors, new appliances, white on white, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, central air conditioning. Laundry in garage. Corner lot. Enjoy entertaining on the exterior open patio. Outdoor shower perfect for washing off the sand from the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 MANDALAY AVENUE have any available units?
751 MANDALAY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 751 MANDALAY AVENUE have?
Some of 751 MANDALAY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 MANDALAY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
751 MANDALAY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 MANDALAY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 751 MANDALAY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 751 MANDALAY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 751 MANDALAY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 751 MANDALAY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 751 MANDALAY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 MANDALAY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 751 MANDALAY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 751 MANDALAY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 751 MANDALAY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 751 MANDALAY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 751 MANDALAY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

