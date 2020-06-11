533 So Glenwood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill

Charming Clearwater Cottage - Come enjoy this charming and centrally located 700 sq. ft property with 1 bedroom and 1 bath.



This cozy home is spic and span inside and out. Stay cool with the dual a/c system, inside laundry with washer/dryer, full kitchen and renovated bathroom and flooring.



Plenty of room to play and enjoy the yard with a lush green well maintained lawn, moss draped shady oaks covered parking and porch. Dont forget your grill!



Only 10 minutes to sun and surf at Clearwater Beach and Crest Lake Park a short walk.



This home is NOT furnished.Lawn maintenance is included.



Dont miss this one...it wont last long!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4323949)