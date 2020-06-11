All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

533 So Glenwood Ave

533 South Glenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

533 South Glenwood Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Charming Clearwater Cottage - Come enjoy this charming and centrally located 700 sq. ft property with 1 bedroom and 1 bath.

This cozy home is spic and span inside and out. Stay cool with the dual a/c system, inside laundry with washer/dryer, full kitchen and renovated bathroom and flooring.

Plenty of room to play and enjoy the yard with a lush green well maintained lawn, moss draped shady oaks covered parking and porch. Dont forget your grill!

Only 10 minutes to sun and surf at Clearwater Beach and Crest Lake Park a short walk.

This home is NOT furnished.Lawn maintenance is included.

Dont miss this one...it wont last long!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4323949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 So Glenwood Ave have any available units?
533 So Glenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 533 So Glenwood Ave have?
Some of 533 So Glenwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 So Glenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
533 So Glenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 So Glenwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 533 So Glenwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 533 So Glenwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 533 So Glenwood Ave offers parking.
Does 533 So Glenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 533 So Glenwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 So Glenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 533 So Glenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 533 So Glenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 533 So Glenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 533 So Glenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 So Glenwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

