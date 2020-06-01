All apartments in Clearwater
3181 San Pedro Street
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:13 PM

3181 San Pedro Street

3181 San Pedro Street · No Longer Available
Location

3181 San Pedro Street, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this fabulous recently renovated 4 bedroom, 3 Bath home with an attached 2 car garage that's located in the Del Oro Groves Estates neighborhood in Clearwater. The home sits on a huge corner lot with a back yard that has a great patio area that's prefect for entertaining. The recently remodeled interior features an amazing kitchen with plenty of storage, counter top space and stainless steel appliances. The home also has beautiful laminate wood floors throughout with a formal living and dining area along with a separate family room. Its conveniently located to downtown Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Safety Harbor and is also only minutes away from both Tampa International and St. Pete/Clearwater Airports. Hurry and come take a look at this gem...because it won't last!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

