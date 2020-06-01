3181 San Pedro Street

Amenities

Check out this fabulous recently renovated 4 bedroom, 3 Bath home with an attached 2 car garage that's located in the Del Oro Groves Estates neighborhood in Clearwater. The home sits on a huge corner lot with a back yard that has a great patio area that's prefect for entertaining. The recently remodeled interior features an amazing kitchen with plenty of storage, counter top space and stainless steel appliances. The home also has beautiful laminate wood floors throughout with a formal living and dining area along with a separate family room. Its conveniently located to downtown Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Safety Harbor and is also only minutes away from both Tampa International and St. Pete/Clearwater Airports. Hurry and come take a look at this gem...because it won't last!



