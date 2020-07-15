All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:13 PM

2723 VIA CAPRI 832

2723 Via Capri · No Longer Available
Location

2723 Via Capri, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
cable included
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Available FURNISHED only. This one bedroom one bath with office/bonus room/2nd bedroom ground floor condo unit with 980 sqft heated in the gated water front community of Grand Venezia provides residents resort style living and luxury amenities all year round. Fully furnished including appliances, TV, kitchenware, linens and more. Dual bath sinks, granite counter tops, tile floor throughout. Bonus room with fireplace can be used as 2nd bedroom or office. Screened balcony overlooking the water. Amenities include clubhouse with heated pool/spa, business center, tennis, playground, car care center, 1.5 mile paved walking track overlooking Tampa Bay. Water and basic cable included in rent. Annual lease preferred at listing price. Shorter lease three to six months will be considered at higher rent. Please call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2723 VIA CAPRI 832 have any available units?
2723 VIA CAPRI 832 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2723 VIA CAPRI 832 have?
Some of 2723 VIA CAPRI 832's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2723 VIA CAPRI 832 currently offering any rent specials?
2723 VIA CAPRI 832 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2723 VIA CAPRI 832 pet-friendly?
No, 2723 VIA CAPRI 832 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2723 VIA CAPRI 832 offer parking?
No, 2723 VIA CAPRI 832 does not offer parking.
Does 2723 VIA CAPRI 832 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2723 VIA CAPRI 832 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2723 VIA CAPRI 832 have a pool?
Yes, 2723 VIA CAPRI 832 has a pool.
Does 2723 VIA CAPRI 832 have accessible units?
No, 2723 VIA CAPRI 832 does not have accessible units.
Does 2723 VIA CAPRI 832 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2723 VIA CAPRI 832 has units with dishwashers.
