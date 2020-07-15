2723 VIA CAPRI 832

Amenities

Available FURNISHED only. This one bedroom one bath with office/bonus room/2nd bedroom ground floor condo unit with 980 sqft heated in the gated water front community of Grand Venezia provides residents resort style living and luxury amenities all year round. Fully furnished including appliances, TV, kitchenware, linens and more. Dual bath sinks, granite counter tops, tile floor throughout. Bonus room with fireplace can be used as 2nd bedroom or office. Screened balcony overlooking the water. Amenities include clubhouse with heated pool/spa, business center, tennis, playground, car care center, 1.5 mile paved walking track overlooking Tampa Bay. Water and basic cable included in rent. Annual lease preferred at listing price. Shorter lease three to six months will be considered at higher rent. Please call for details.