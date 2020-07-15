All apartments in Clearwater
2690 Enterprise Rd E Unit: B1
2690 Enterprise Rd E Unit: B1

2690 Enterprise Road East · No Longer Available
Location

2690 Enterprise Road East, Clearwater, FL 33759

Rent:$1,229 - $1,479
While secluded in the heart of the Countryside, Enclave at Northwood is conveniently located just minutes from major employment centers, Countryside Mall and fine dining. Residents of our Clearwater rentals enjoy amazing communal amenities like our state of the art fitness center, tennis court, Pet Park and resort style swimming Pool. With close access to Highway 19 commuting anywhere in the greater Tampa Bay area becomes that much easier. If you are looking for beautiful luxury Clearwater, FL apartments near the Gulf beaches, then look no further than the Enclave at Northwood.

Amenities:
Beautiful Kitchen Layouts
Town Home and Villa Living
Double Vanity Sinks
Tennis Courts
Spacious Bedrooms
Pet Park
Fireplace in Every Apartment Home
Tennis Courts
Pools
Washer/Dryer in Every Apartment Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

