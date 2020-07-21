2683 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom - 2 bathroom (1100 sq. ft.) condo is located near shopping, schools, restaurants, and the beach. Condo features a lovely screened balcony that overlooks a peaceful community pond perfect for those relaxing evenings at home. The Master Suite is an over sized room with plenty of space for large furniture and an office combination. Washer and Dryer are included in their own laundry closet that has shelving and tile floors. The covered and screened in patio with extra storage closet completes this great condo. The unit is located is desirable Misty Springs and offers your own personal carport, community pool, tennis courts, and car wash area with beautiful parks nearby. Community pool and tennis court. No pets per Association.