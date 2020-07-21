All apartments in Clearwater
2683 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE

2683 Sabal Springs Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2683 Sabal Springs Circle, Clearwater, FL 33761
Misty Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
This beautiful 2 bedroom - 2 bathroom (1100 sq. ft.) condo is located near shopping, schools, restaurants, and the beach. Condo features a lovely screened balcony that overlooks a peaceful community pond perfect for those relaxing evenings at home. The Master Suite is an over sized room with plenty of space for large furniture and an office combination. Washer and Dryer are included in their own laundry closet that has shelving and tile floors. The covered and screened in patio with extra storage closet completes this great condo. The unit is located is desirable Misty Springs and offers your own personal carport, community pool, tennis courts, and car wash area with beautiful parks nearby. Community pool and tennis court. No pets per Association.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2683 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have any available units?
2683 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2683 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have?
Some of 2683 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2683 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2683 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2683 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2683 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2683 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2683 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2683 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2683 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2683 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2683 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2683 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2683 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2683 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2683 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
