1903 RAINBOW DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry air conditioning some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath 1st floor unit with tile flooring throughout unit* central heat and air* trash included* no section 8* no pets* on site laundry room and storage closet* Close to shopping and busline* Near Gulf to Bay*