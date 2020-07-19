All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1903 RAINBOW DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1903 RAINBOW DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1903 RAINBOW DRIVE

1903 Rainbow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1903 Rainbow Drive, Clearwater, FL 33765

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath 1st floor unit with tile flooring throughout unit* central heat and air* trash included* no section 8* no pets* on site laundry room and storage closet* Close to shopping and busline* Near Gulf to Bay*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 RAINBOW DRIVE have any available units?
1903 RAINBOW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1903 RAINBOW DRIVE have?
Some of 1903 RAINBOW DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 RAINBOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1903 RAINBOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 RAINBOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1903 RAINBOW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1903 RAINBOW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1903 RAINBOW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1903 RAINBOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1903 RAINBOW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 RAINBOW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1903 RAINBOW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1903 RAINBOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1903 RAINBOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 RAINBOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1903 RAINBOW DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Lindru Gardens
711 S Lincoln Ave
Clearwater, FL 33756
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
Chesapeake
2307 Cumberland Cir
Clearwater, FL 33763

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymsClearwater Pet Friendly Places
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa