Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath 1st floor unit with tile flooring throughout unit* central heat and air* trash included* no section 8* no pets* on site laundry room and storage closet* Close to shopping and busline* Near Gulf to Bay*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1903 RAINBOW DRIVE have any available units?
1903 RAINBOW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1903 RAINBOW DRIVE have?
Some of 1903 RAINBOW DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 RAINBOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1903 RAINBOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.