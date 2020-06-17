1551 Flournoy Cir W

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar elevator gym parking pool

Only one three bedroom available. 2x2 from the $1700's..-New luxury rental community in Clearwater--Superb location by US-19, Super Target, Costco, Publix, numerous restaurants, minutes to the beaches. Elevators in all buildings, wood floors in living area, three different kitchen colors to choose from, washer/dryer, patio, 24/7 gated community, Awesome 4 story clubhouse with rooftop deck overlooking Tampa Bay, free coffee and tea station, massage chairs, gaming room, huge fitness center, saltwater-heated pool and more!!!!

