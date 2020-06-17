All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

1551 Flournoy Cir W

1551 Flournoy Cir W · No Longer Available
Location

1551 Flournoy Cir W, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Only one three bedroom available. 2x2 from the $1700's..-New luxury rental community in Clearwater--Superb location by US-19, Super Target, Costco, Publix, numerous restaurants, minutes to the beaches. Elevators in all buildings, wood floors in living area, three different kitchen colors to choose from, washer/dryer, patio, 24/7 gated community, Awesome 4 story clubhouse with rooftop deck overlooking Tampa Bay, free coffee and tea station, massage chairs, gaming room, huge fitness center, saltwater-heated pool and more!!!!
Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours. 727-420-7912 Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE ** A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1551-flournoy-cir-w-clearwater-fl-33764-usa-unit-2/0c0cc713-20c8-4b00-aff8-52fb4f9c4c24

(RLNE5537024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 Flournoy Cir W have any available units?
1551 Flournoy Cir W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1551 Flournoy Cir W have?
Some of 1551 Flournoy Cir W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 Flournoy Cir W currently offering any rent specials?
1551 Flournoy Cir W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 Flournoy Cir W pet-friendly?
Yes, 1551 Flournoy Cir W is pet friendly.
Does 1551 Flournoy Cir W offer parking?
Yes, 1551 Flournoy Cir W offers parking.
Does 1551 Flournoy Cir W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1551 Flournoy Cir W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 Flournoy Cir W have a pool?
Yes, 1551 Flournoy Cir W has a pool.
Does 1551 Flournoy Cir W have accessible units?
No, 1551 Flournoy Cir W does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 Flournoy Cir W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1551 Flournoy Cir W has units with dishwashers.

