Last updated June 10 2020 at 12:44 PM

1419 Union Street

1419 Union Street · (813) 412-6658
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1419 Union Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
MASSIVE POOL HOME Sitting on the Dunedin/Clearwater is this amazing gem of a home. Five bedrooms and three bathrooms PLUS an attached mother-in-law suite. 3000 square feet of space to stretch out. And add a beautiful pool out back and an extra-large lot. THIS HOUSE HAS IT ALL! The updates are contemporary with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, light grey vinyl flooring, and clean bright wall coloring. This one is move-in ready! Only a few blocks to the Pinellas Trail and a few more to the gulf. Just one mile from the spectacular Downtown Dunedin entertainment areas.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Union Street have any available units?
1419 Union Street has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 Union Street have?
Some of 1419 Union Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Union Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 1419 Union Street offer parking?
No, 1419 Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 1419 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Union Street have a pool?
Yes, 1419 Union Street has a pool.
Does 1419 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 1419 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
