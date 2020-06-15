1419 Union Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance

MASSIVE POOL HOME Sitting on the Dunedin/Clearwater is this amazing gem of a home. Five bedrooms and three bathrooms PLUS an attached mother-in-law suite. 3000 square feet of space to stretch out. And add a beautiful pool out back and an extra-large lot. THIS HOUSE HAS IT ALL! The updates are contemporary with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, light grey vinyl flooring, and clean bright wall coloring. This one is move-in ready! Only a few blocks to the Pinellas Trail and a few more to the gulf. Just one mile from the spectacular Downtown Dunedin entertainment areas.



