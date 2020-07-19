1418 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport courtyard gym parking pool pool table shuffle board

Furnished 2 Bed/1 Bath condo with covered carport in the desired 55 and older Mission Hills community. This lovely villa features an open and bright living area, wood laminate floors, neutral kitchen with eat-in space and full size dishwasher, spacious bedrooms, walk-in shower, and Florida room that leads out to the back paved patio and courtyard. Mission Hills is a wonderful that is well manicured with mature landscaping and features a recreation building with library, fitness equipment, pool table, shuffleboard, and large heated community pool. Great Clearwater location convenient to restaurants, shopping, grocery, hospital, entertainment, and beaches!