Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1418 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1418 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W

1418 Arrowhead Cir W · No Longer Available
Location

1418 Arrowhead Cir W, Clearwater, FL 33759
Mission Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
Furnished 2 Bed/1 Bath condo with covered carport in the desired 55 and older Mission Hills community. This lovely villa features an open and bright living area, wood laminate floors, neutral kitchen with eat-in space and full size dishwasher, spacious bedrooms, walk-in shower, and Florida room that leads out to the back paved patio and courtyard. Mission Hills is a wonderful that is well manicured with mature landscaping and features a recreation building with library, fitness equipment, pool table, shuffleboard, and large heated community pool. Great Clearwater location convenient to restaurants, shopping, grocery, hospital, entertainment, and beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W have any available units?
1418 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W have?
Some of 1418 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W currently offering any rent specials?
1418 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W pet-friendly?
No, 1418 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1418 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W offer parking?
Yes, 1418 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W offers parking.
Does 1418 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W have a pool?
Yes, 1418 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W has a pool.
Does 1418 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W have accessible units?
No, 1418 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1418 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W has units with dishwashers.
