Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:46 AM

1369 S Madison Ave

1369 South Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1369 South Madison Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
This property is located in central St. Petersburg. Very nice house has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Newer kitchen with open living space and a large back yard.

$60 application fee per adult

12 month lease

Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.
Sign a Lease now and January rent included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1369 S Madison Ave have any available units?
1369 S Madison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1369 S Madison Ave have?
Some of 1369 S Madison Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1369 S Madison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1369 S Madison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1369 S Madison Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1369 S Madison Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1369 S Madison Ave offer parking?
No, 1369 S Madison Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1369 S Madison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1369 S Madison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1369 S Madison Ave have a pool?
No, 1369 S Madison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1369 S Madison Ave have accessible units?
No, 1369 S Madison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1369 S Madison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1369 S Madison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
