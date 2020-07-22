1369 S Madison Ave

Amenities
This property is located in central St. Petersburg. Very nice house has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Newer kitchen with open living space and a large back yard.
$60 application fee per adult
12 month lease
Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.
Serious inquiries only.
Rental requirements
Stable rental history
No recent evictions
Stable source of income
Income of 3 times the rent
No recent criminal history
Security deposit is equal to rent
Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.
Sign a Lease now and January rent included!