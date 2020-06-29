1301 Sandy Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home has tiled flooring and open spaces! Corner lot property with a large yard wrapping around the home. Walking into the home you have the living, dining and kitchen all housed in a large room. Kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, counter top space space and major appliances such as refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Master bedroom to the right of the kitchen and away from the other bedrooms. Three additional bedrooms, utility room, covered car port and a great back porch! Register to see the property at: www.goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.