Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:27 AM

1301 Sandy Lane

1301 Sandy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Sandy Lane, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home has tiled flooring and open spaces! Corner lot property with a large yard wrapping around the home. Walking into the home you have the living, dining and kitchen all housed in a large room. Kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, counter top space space and major appliances such as refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Master bedroom to the right of the kitchen and away from the other bedrooms. Three additional bedrooms, utility room, covered car port and a great back porch! Register to see the property at: www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Sandy Lane have any available units?
1301 Sandy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 Sandy Lane have?
Some of 1301 Sandy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Sandy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Sandy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Sandy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Sandy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Sandy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Sandy Lane offers parking.
Does 1301 Sandy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Sandy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Sandy Lane have a pool?
No, 1301 Sandy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Sandy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1301 Sandy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Sandy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 Sandy Lane has units with dishwashers.
