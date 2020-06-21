All apartments in Clearwater
1233 1/2 SEDEEVA CIRCLE S

1233 1/2 Sedeeva Cir S · (727) 560-8819
Location

1233 1/2 Sedeeva Cir S, Clearwater, FL 33755

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 509 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable Fully remodeled 1 bedroom + 1 bath + kitchen + laundry house. New windows, window blinds, flooring, bathroom, kitchen + appliances. Laundry house washer/dryer included. Just a few walking blocks to Bayshore Blvd a perfect opportunity to watch glorious sunsets over the St. Joseph sound. Minutes to downtown Dunedin and Clearwater. Enjoy charming downtown Dunedin a golf cart friendly community. Enjoy what nature has to offer beautiful parks, restaurants, Pinellas county trail, Caladesi and Honeymoon Islands as well as sparkling Clearwater Beach, both renowned for their unspoiled beauty, a boater's paradise and fisherman's delight. Call Tanner today for your appointment to lease. 1-year lease minimum, no pets, no smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 1/2 SEDEEVA CIRCLE S have any available units?
1233 1/2 SEDEEVA CIRCLE S has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1233 1/2 SEDEEVA CIRCLE S have?
Some of 1233 1/2 SEDEEVA CIRCLE S's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 1/2 SEDEEVA CIRCLE S currently offering any rent specials?
1233 1/2 SEDEEVA CIRCLE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 1/2 SEDEEVA CIRCLE S pet-friendly?
No, 1233 1/2 SEDEEVA CIRCLE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1233 1/2 SEDEEVA CIRCLE S offer parking?
Yes, 1233 1/2 SEDEEVA CIRCLE S does offer parking.
Does 1233 1/2 SEDEEVA CIRCLE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1233 1/2 SEDEEVA CIRCLE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 1/2 SEDEEVA CIRCLE S have a pool?
No, 1233 1/2 SEDEEVA CIRCLE S does not have a pool.
Does 1233 1/2 SEDEEVA CIRCLE S have accessible units?
No, 1233 1/2 SEDEEVA CIRCLE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 1/2 SEDEEVA CIRCLE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 1/2 SEDEEVA CIRCLE S does not have units with dishwashers.
