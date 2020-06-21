1233 1/2 SEDEEVA CIRCLE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Adorable Fully remodeled 1 bedroom + 1 bath + kitchen + laundry house. New windows, window blinds, flooring, bathroom, kitchen + appliances. Laundry house washer/dryer included. Just a few walking blocks to Bayshore Blvd a perfect opportunity to watch glorious sunsets over the St. Joseph sound. Minutes to downtown Dunedin and Clearwater. Enjoy charming downtown Dunedin a golf cart friendly community. Enjoy what nature has to offer beautiful parks, restaurants, Pinellas county trail, Caladesi and Honeymoon Islands as well as sparkling Clearwater Beach, both renowned for their unspoiled beauty, a boater's paradise and fisherman's delight. Call Tanner today for your appointment to lease. 1-year lease minimum, no pets, no smokers.