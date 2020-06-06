All apartments in Clearwater
Clearwater, FL
1114 La Salle St
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:00 PM

1114 La Salle St

1114 La Salle St · No Longer Available
Location

1114 La Salle St, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
pool
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom / 2 bath home in Clearwater. Brand new everything in this home! Kitchen is gorgeous with grey shaker cabinets, white quartz countertops and stainless appliances. Vinyl laminate flooring throughout the home removes the concern for spills and wear. Freshly painted throughout and bathrooms both updated with tile, new cabinets and counters. This is essentially a brand new house inside! All systems updated including roof, electrical and AC. You will have no concerns with the maintenance in this home. . Please note this home is not set up for section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 La Salle St have any available units?
1114 La Salle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 La Salle St have?
Some of 1114 La Salle St's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 La Salle St currently offering any rent specials?
1114 La Salle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 La Salle St pet-friendly?
No, 1114 La Salle St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1114 La Salle St offer parking?
No, 1114 La Salle St does not offer parking.
Does 1114 La Salle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 La Salle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 La Salle St have a pool?
Yes, 1114 La Salle St has a pool.
Does 1114 La Salle St have accessible units?
No, 1114 La Salle St does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 La Salle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 La Salle St does not have units with dishwashers.
