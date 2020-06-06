1114 La Salle St

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom / 2 bath home in Clearwater. Brand new everything in this home! Kitchen is gorgeous with grey shaker cabinets, white quartz countertops and stainless appliances. Vinyl laminate flooring throughout the home removes the concern for spills and wear. Freshly painted throughout and bathrooms both updated with tile, new cabinets and counters. This is essentially a brand new house inside! All systems updated including roof, electrical and AC. You will have no concerns with the maintenance in this home. . Please note this home is not set up for section 8.