239 Long Iron Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ice maker microwave

Celebration-Disney townhome in the heart of Central Florida. Split floor plan — beautiful finishes and close to schools, parks, and restaurants.



Celebration Town Center downtown is the finest selection of traditional shops and boutiques with something for everyone in the family, as well a business district, all modeled after those found in small American towns. Retail shops, restaurants, a town hall, post office, and offices are among the downtown businesses. Many of these buildings are situated along a wide promenade circling a lake. Enjoy walking the brick-lined streets of Celebration Town Center.



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental in Osceola county Florida was originally constructed in 2001 and contains 1,616 square feet of living space with a 2 car garage.