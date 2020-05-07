All apartments in Celebration
239 Long Iron Loop

239 Long Iron Loop · (917) 963-3566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

239 Long Iron Loop, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Celebration-Disney townhome in the heart of Central Florida. Split floor plan — beautiful finishes and close to schools, parks, and restaurants.

Celebration Town Center downtown is the finest selection of traditional shops and boutiques with something for everyone in the family, as well a business district, all modeled after those found in small American towns. Retail shops, restaurants, a town hall, post office, and offices are among the downtown businesses. Many of these buildings are situated along a wide promenade circling a lake. Enjoy walking the brick-lined streets of Celebration Town Center.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental in Osceola county Florida was originally constructed in 2001 and contains 1,616 square feet of living space with a 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Long Iron Loop have any available units?
239 Long Iron Loop has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 239 Long Iron Loop have?
Some of 239 Long Iron Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Long Iron Loop currently offering any rent specials?
239 Long Iron Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Long Iron Loop pet-friendly?
No, 239 Long Iron Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 239 Long Iron Loop offer parking?
Yes, 239 Long Iron Loop does offer parking.
Does 239 Long Iron Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 239 Long Iron Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Long Iron Loop have a pool?
Yes, 239 Long Iron Loop has a pool.
Does 239 Long Iron Loop have accessible units?
No, 239 Long Iron Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Long Iron Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 Long Iron Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 239 Long Iron Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 Long Iron Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
