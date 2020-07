Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome Home to this first floor 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms den/office condo-home. Open floor plan featuring living room and dining room combination, Den/office can be used as an additional sleeping area, laminate wood floors in main living areas, front porch with French doors and detached 1 car garage with additional parking space. Conveniently located across from the Heritage Hall Community park and pool. Call today to schedule an appointment!