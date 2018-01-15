5340 Congo CT

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

This nicely updated home is located in the prestigious Yacht Club area in Southeast Cape Coral, on a direct Sailboat-Access canal, just minutes away from the river. It features 3 good size bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. You will love the solid wood cabinets, the granite counter tops & the upgraded newer stainless appliances in the kitchen. The seawall has been recently replaced & the yard has fresh floratam sod. The roof is brand new! There is a reliable Trane A/C & updated duct-work. Freshly painted outside in 2019, new comfort height toilets & the whole house has been re-plumbed. The large great room area has wide sliding glass doors which pocket and open up to the Florida sun-room (can also be used as covered lanai). The Master bedroom is spacious as well and features a walk in closet. The garage measures 441 sq.ft. There would be enough space for 2 cars but there is a single garage door only. Move in ready, light, bright, clean & neat. The Yacht Club area offers tennis & racket-ball courts, a fishing pier, a swimming pool, a community building, a beach & a fun waterfront restaurant. All reachable by a short bike ride. First month, last month + one month security deposit at move in.