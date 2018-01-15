5340 Congo CT

Amenities
This nicely updated home is located in the prestigious Yacht Club area in Southeast Cape Coral, on a direct Sailboat-Access canal, just minutes away from the river. It features 3 good size bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. You will love the solid wood cabinets, the granite counter tops & the upgraded newer stainless appliances in the kitchen. The seawall has been recently replaced & the yard has fresh floratam sod. The roof is brand new! There is a reliable Trane A/C & updated duct-work. Freshly painted outside in 2019, new comfort height toilets & the whole house has been re-plumbed. The large great room area has wide sliding glass doors which pocket and open up to the Florida sun-room (can also be used as covered lanai). The Master bedroom is spacious as well and features a walk in closet. The garage measures 441 sq.ft. There would be enough space for 2 cars but there is a single garage door only. Move in ready, light, bright, clean & neat. The Yacht Club area offers tennis & racket-ball courts, a fishing pier, a swimming pool, a community building, a beach & a fun waterfront restaurant. All reachable by a short bike ride. First month, last month + one month security deposit at move in.