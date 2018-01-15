All apartments in Cape Coral
5340 Congo CT
Last updated April 3 2020

5340 Congo CT

5340 Congo Court · (239) 980-0008
Location

5340 Congo Court, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This nicely updated home is located in the prestigious Yacht Club area in Southeast Cape Coral, on a direct Sailboat-Access canal, just minutes away from the river. It features 3 good size bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. You will love the solid wood cabinets, the granite counter tops & the upgraded newer stainless appliances in the kitchen. The seawall has been recently replaced & the yard has fresh floratam sod. The roof is brand new! There is a reliable Trane A/C & updated duct-work. Freshly painted outside in 2019, new comfort height toilets & the whole house has been re-plumbed. The large great room area has wide sliding glass doors which pocket and open up to the Florida sun-room (can also be used as covered lanai). The Master bedroom is spacious as well and features a walk in closet. The garage measures 441 sq.ft. There would be enough space for 2 cars but there is a single garage door only. Move in ready, light, bright, clean & neat. The Yacht Club area offers tennis & racket-ball courts, a fishing pier, a swimming pool, a community building, a beach & a fun waterfront restaurant. All reachable by a short bike ride. First month, last month + one month security deposit at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5340 Congo CT have any available units?
5340 Congo CT has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 5340 Congo CT have?
Some of 5340 Congo CT's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5340 Congo CT currently offering any rent specials?
5340 Congo CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5340 Congo CT pet-friendly?
No, 5340 Congo CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 5340 Congo CT offer parking?
Yes, 5340 Congo CT does offer parking.
Does 5340 Congo CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5340 Congo CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5340 Congo CT have a pool?
Yes, 5340 Congo CT has a pool.
Does 5340 Congo CT have accessible units?
No, 5340 Congo CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5340 Congo CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5340 Congo CT does not have units with dishwashers.
