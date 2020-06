Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool shuffle board basketball court

Clean 2Br/2B unit with both poolside and canal views from your door.! Freshly painted, no carpet...new furniture, stainless fridge, granite counters, updated kitchen and baths with new bedding and all new kitchen wares. Walking distance to the entertainment district of downtown Cape Coral. 1.5 miles to Yacht club beach, tennis, swimming, shuffleboard, basketball and glorious sunsets.... Come enjoy the sunshine and the best SW Florida has to offer!!