Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
3617 SE 3rd AVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

3617 SE 3rd AVE

3617 Southeast 3rd Avenue · (239) 218-8124
Location

3617 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Last minute opening for season 2020! Beautifully remodeled pool home available! This home features travertine flooring throughout, a stunning kitchen w/ stainless appliances, granite counters and cabinets galore, granite counters in both baths, a caged, solar heated pool w/ covered lanai and much more! Master bedroom has a king bed, guest rooms have queen bed and 2 twin beds. There are TV's in each bedroom as well as family room. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home is located in a very quiet neighborhood in SE Cape Coral. The home is within a convenient driving distance to Cape Coral Yacht Club, Tarpon Point Marina, downtown Cape Coral, Cape Harbour, bridges to Ft. Myers, Ft. Myers Beach, shopping, dining, fishing, etc! Will rent quickly so call asap!

SE Cape Coral Vacation Rental

3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage
Living Room / Family Room split floor plan
Granite counters and travertine floors thru-out
Fully remodeled
Solar heated pool (electric heater not available)
1 King bed
1 Queen bed
2 Twin beds
TV's in all bedrooms
Wi-fi / wireless printer
Bicycles
Beach supplies

Quiet neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 SE 3rd AVE have any available units?
3617 SE 3rd AVE has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 SE 3rd AVE have?
Some of 3617 SE 3rd AVE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 SE 3rd AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3617 SE 3rd AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 SE 3rd AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3617 SE 3rd AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 3617 SE 3rd AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3617 SE 3rd AVE does offer parking.
Does 3617 SE 3rd AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 SE 3rd AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 SE 3rd AVE have a pool?
Yes, 3617 SE 3rd AVE has a pool.
Does 3617 SE 3rd AVE have accessible units?
No, 3617 SE 3rd AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 SE 3rd AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 SE 3rd AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
