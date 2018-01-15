3617 SE 3rd AVE

Amenities

Last minute opening for season 2020! Beautifully remodeled pool home available! This home features travertine flooring throughout, a stunning kitchen w/ stainless appliances, granite counters and cabinets galore, granite counters in both baths, a caged, solar heated pool w/ covered lanai and much more! Master bedroom has a king bed, guest rooms have queen bed and 2 twin beds. There are TV's in each bedroom as well as family room. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home is located in a very quiet neighborhood in SE Cape Coral. The home is within a convenient driving distance to Cape Coral Yacht Club, Tarpon Point Marina, downtown Cape Coral, Cape Harbour, bridges to Ft. Myers, Ft. Myers Beach, shopping, dining, fishing, etc! Will rent quickly so call asap!



SE Cape Coral Vacation Rental



3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage

Living Room / Family Room split floor plan

Granite counters and travertine floors thru-out

Fully remodeled

Solar heated pool (electric heater not available)

1 King bed

1 Queen bed

2 Twin beds

TV's in all bedrooms

Wi-fi / wireless printer

Bicycles

Beach supplies



Quiet neighborhood