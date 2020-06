Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

This is a VACATION RENTAL only! Owner will no consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.Villa Tilly is a completely renovated home in the coveted SW area of Cape Coral. Located on a Gulf Access canal&d offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & almost 2,000 square feet with an open floor plan. This home is perfect for your Florida getaway. Through the front doors you are greeted with the vaulted ceilings & bamboo floors of the living room. Off to the side of the entrance there is a sitting area perfect for reading a book while watching the sun rise. The fully equipped kitchen has stainless steel appliances & plenty of room for the family with multiple seating areas at the island, the breakfast bar & the formal dining. It has all the tools you’ll need to make Sunday brunch for you & your guests! The master bedroom is located off the living room & offers a king-size bed & its own slider access to the lanai. The spa-like master bathroom suite features a double vanity and glass shower. The split-floor plan leaves the two additional guest bedrooms located on the opposite side of the house to allow privacy for all. One guest bedroom has a king-size bed with access to the lanai.