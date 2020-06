Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Luisa is a cozy Florida style vacation home located in a quiet yet convenient location in NW Cape Coral near the Coral Oaks Golf Course. As soon as you will step through the front door you will be impressed by the tastefully decorated living room with comfortable couches and a TV and the direct view of the lanai and electric heated pool seen through the glass sliding doors. The fully furnished kitchen features modern appliances and a convenient breakfast bar. A lovely dining area is located in close proximity to the kitchen and also offers a great view of the lanai and pool area. The split floor plan with the attractively furnished master suite located on one side of the home, and the other two beautiful bedrooms located on the opposite side of the home assures privacy. You will have a great time relaxing in this budget friendly Cape Coral vacation home. A large shopping center, grocery stores and an abundance of different restaurants are all within a five to ten minutes’ drive. And last but not least the Coral Oaks Golf Course is only about 7-8 minutes away.