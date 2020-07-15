All apartments in Cape Coral
1519 Cape Coral PKY W

1519 Cape Coral Parkway West · (239) 233-4641
Location

1519 Cape Coral Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

This beautiful & clean corner unit is a move-in ready. It has a 2bed/2bath with a screened in balcony, master bedroom has a slider door that goes out to the balcony. Lots of upgrades. Carpet flooring in living area and bedrooms. Kitchen and bathrooms has newer raised panel cabinets & countertops. All appliances included and a full size washer & dryer too. Attic was insulated with Florida foam keeping your electric bill down. Hurricane impact glass windows in kitchen & sliders keeping noise out. Unit includes a storage room by the parking spot and the unit has 1 assigned covered parking space (#8). No Pets Allowed per Association. Very convenient and close to shopping, 2 minutes walk to Publix, stores, a pharmacy, banks and gas station. This is a MUST see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Cape Coral PKY W have any available units?
1519 Cape Coral PKY W has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 Cape Coral PKY W have?
Some of 1519 Cape Coral PKY W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 Cape Coral PKY W currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Cape Coral PKY W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Cape Coral PKY W pet-friendly?
No, 1519 Cape Coral PKY W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1519 Cape Coral PKY W offer parking?
Yes, 1519 Cape Coral PKY W offers parking.
Does 1519 Cape Coral PKY W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1519 Cape Coral PKY W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Cape Coral PKY W have a pool?
No, 1519 Cape Coral PKY W does not have a pool.
Does 1519 Cape Coral PKY W have accessible units?
No, 1519 Cape Coral PKY W does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Cape Coral PKY W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 Cape Coral PKY W does not have units with dishwashers.
