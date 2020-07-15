1519 Cape Coral PKY W

Amenities

This beautiful & clean corner unit is a move-in ready. It has a 2bed/2bath with a screened in balcony, master bedroom has a slider door that goes out to the balcony. Lots of upgrades. Carpet flooring in living area and bedrooms. Kitchen and bathrooms has newer raised panel cabinets & countertops. All appliances included and a full size washer & dryer too. Attic was insulated with Florida foam keeping your electric bill down. Hurricane impact glass windows in kitchen & sliders keeping noise out. Unit includes a storage room by the parking spot and the unit has 1 assigned covered parking space (#8). No Pets Allowed per Association. Very convenient and close to shopping, 2 minutes walk to Publix, stores, a pharmacy, banks and gas station. This is a MUST see.