Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Duplex - Property Id: 295985



2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex on the water, 1 car garage. Screened in lani. Located off academy with easy access to the veterans bridge. Outside and inside are being painted, all new appliances are being installed.

Smoke free.

Pets considered.

1200 a month.

First, last and security required prior to moving in.

Available july 15th

Call Ashly at 239-989-2037

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295985

Property Id 295985



(RLNE5871441)