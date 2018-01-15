1305 SE 21st ST

Amenities

granite counters parking stainless steel pool media room

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool media room

Gulf access two bedroom single family pool home! This home is currently ready for tenants ASAP! Enjoy your waterfront views from the freshly resurfaced pool with water feature. Pass through window from pool to kitchen with stainless steal appliances and granite counter tops Location,Location,Location! This home is located by one of Cape Coral largest shopping districts which happens to be walking/biking distance to many shops,restaurants,theaters and much more entertainment! Dock available for use for gulf access boat rides so you can hit the beach or the gulf of mexico! This home is available ASAP for April 2019! Available all of season next year 2020! We also will consider off season or month to month rental at a reduced rental rate! Call now to book this rental!