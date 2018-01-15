All apartments in Cape Coral
1305 SE 21st ST
1305 SE 21st ST

1305 Southeast 21st Street · (239) 233-4464
Location

1305 Southeast 21st Street, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Gulf access two bedroom single family pool home! This home is currently ready for tenants ASAP! Enjoy your waterfront views from the freshly resurfaced pool with water feature. Pass through window from pool to kitchen with stainless steal appliances and granite counter tops Location,Location,Location! This home is located by one of Cape Coral largest shopping districts which happens to be walking/biking distance to many shops,restaurants,theaters and much more entertainment! Dock available for use for gulf access boat rides so you can hit the beach or the gulf of mexico! This home is available ASAP for April 2019! Available all of season next year 2020! We also will consider off season or month to month rental at a reduced rental rate! Call now to book this rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 SE 21st ST have any available units?
1305 SE 21st ST has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 SE 21st ST have?
Some of 1305 SE 21st ST's amenities include granite counters, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 SE 21st ST currently offering any rent specials?
1305 SE 21st ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 SE 21st ST pet-friendly?
No, 1305 SE 21st ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1305 SE 21st ST offer parking?
Yes, 1305 SE 21st ST does offer parking.
Does 1305 SE 21st ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 SE 21st ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 SE 21st ST have a pool?
Yes, 1305 SE 21st ST has a pool.
Does 1305 SE 21st ST have accessible units?
No, 1305 SE 21st ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 SE 21st ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 SE 21st ST does not have units with dishwashers.
