All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1484 Highland Ridge Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1484 Highland Ridge Circle
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

1484 Highland Ridge Circle

1484 Highland Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1484 Highland Ridge Circle, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath Brandon townhome - 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 Brandon townhome in great location for shopping and commuting. After approval there is a one time $75 tenant processing fee.

(RLNE5599144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1484 Highland Ridge Circle have any available units?
1484 Highland Ridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 1484 Highland Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1484 Highland Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1484 Highland Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1484 Highland Ridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1484 Highland Ridge Circle offer parking?
No, 1484 Highland Ridge Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1484 Highland Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1484 Highland Ridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1484 Highland Ridge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1484 Highland Ridge Circle has a pool.
Does 1484 Highland Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 1484 Highland Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1484 Highland Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1484 Highland Ridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1484 Highland Ridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1484 Highland Ridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa