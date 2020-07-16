947 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP

Amenities

Seasonal Rental available in Tidewater Preserve. This 3/2/2 is beautifully furnished rental in the gated community Tidewater Preserve. Tidewater is nestled along the Manatee river. This brand new coach home is light and bright and has an open floor plan overlooking a tranquil pond. The kitchen has an open concept featuring quartz counter tops in kitchen and baths, recessed lighting, pendant lights and stainless steel appliances. This home also has split bedrooms, two car garage, indoor laundry room, hurricane impact windows, ring doorbell and a screened lanai. Tidewater Preserve has amenities for the whole family including, a marina, resort style pool, a dog park, playground, fitness center and tennis court. Conveniently located near shopping, highways, downtown and all that Manatee/Sarasota have to offer.