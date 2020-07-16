All apartments in Bradenton
947 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

947 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP

947 Tidewater Shores Loop · (941) 799-1046
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

947 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL 34208
Old Manatee Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 947 · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1741 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Seasonal Rental available in Tidewater Preserve. This 3/2/2 is beautifully furnished rental in the gated community Tidewater Preserve. Tidewater is nestled along the Manatee river. This brand new coach home is light and bright and has an open floor plan overlooking a tranquil pond. The kitchen has an open concept featuring quartz counter tops in kitchen and baths, recessed lighting, pendant lights and stainless steel appliances. This home also has split bedrooms, two car garage, indoor laundry room, hurricane impact windows, ring doorbell and a screened lanai. Tidewater Preserve has amenities for the whole family including, a marina, resort style pool, a dog park, playground, fitness center and tennis court. Conveniently located near shopping, highways, downtown and all that Manatee/Sarasota have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 947 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP have any available units?
947 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 947 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP have?
Some of 947 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 947 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
947 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 947 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 947 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 947 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 947 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP offers parking.
Does 947 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 947 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 947 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 947 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP has a pool.
Does 947 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP have accessible units?
No, 947 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 947 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 947 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP has units with dishwashers.
