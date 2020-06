Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym playground pool new construction tennis court

Lennar New Construction. Tidewater Preserve. Professionally Decorated. AVAILABLE FOR THIS SEASON. Gated Waterfront Community located in Bradenton. Community has water access to the Manatee River and a boat ramp. Multiple pools, fitness center, playground & tennis courts. Screened in Lanai over looking the water from the 4th floor (buildings have elevators). Large Kitchen with Breakfast bar is open to the living and dining areas. 2 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths and Laundry. Pack your bags and get out of the cold.