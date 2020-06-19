All apartments in Bradenton
7234 HAMILTON ROAD
Last updated April 13 2020 at 6:23 AM

7234 HAMILTON ROAD

7234 Hamilton Road · (941) 356-1589
Location

7234 Hamilton Road, Bradenton, FL 34209
West Bradenton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the highly sought after community of Palma Sola Trace in Bradenton! On the first floor of this inviting condo is a roomy garage with plenty of storage room for added convenience. The second floor features an open and spacious kitchen with solid wood cabinets, pristine countertops, dishwasher, range and built in microwave. Also on the second floor is the large open concept living area and dining area with sliding glass doors opening up to your spacious screened in balcony. The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, and walk-in closet. This master bedroom is sure to become your daily retreat! The spacious guest bedrooms have large closets and enormous windows to fill the room with Florida sunshine! There is a stackable washer and dryer for added convenience. You will appreciate the extra details that went into creating a fantastic condo just for you! Appliances include; dishwasher, microwave, range, refrigerator, washer/dryer. Pets considered, no dangerous breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7234 HAMILTON ROAD have any available units?
7234 HAMILTON ROAD has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 7234 HAMILTON ROAD have?
Some of 7234 HAMILTON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7234 HAMILTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7234 HAMILTON ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7234 HAMILTON ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 7234 HAMILTON ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 7234 HAMILTON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7234 HAMILTON ROAD does offer parking.
Does 7234 HAMILTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7234 HAMILTON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7234 HAMILTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 7234 HAMILTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7234 HAMILTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7234 HAMILTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7234 HAMILTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7234 HAMILTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
