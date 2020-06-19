7234 HAMILTON ROAD

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the highly sought after community of Palma Sola Trace in Bradenton! On the first floor of this inviting condo is a roomy garage with plenty of storage room for added convenience. The second floor features an open and spacious kitchen with solid wood cabinets, pristine countertops, dishwasher, range and built in microwave. Also on the second floor is the large open concept living area and dining area with sliding glass doors opening up to your spacious screened in balcony. The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, and walk-in closet. This master bedroom is sure to become your daily retreat! The spacious guest bedrooms have large closets and enormous windows to fill the room with Florida sunshine! There is a stackable washer and dryer for added convenience. You will appreciate the extra details that went into creating a fantastic condo just for you! Appliances include; dishwasher, microwave, range, refrigerator, washer/dryer. Pets considered, no dangerous breeds.