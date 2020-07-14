All apartments in Bradenton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Riversong

606 3rd Ave E · (833) 456-7196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
First month FREE on one bedroom apartment homes. Move in by 7/31/20 and get back your application and admin fees! Call us today.
Location

606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34205
Downtown Bradenton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-340 · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Unit 1-336 · Avail. now

$1,397

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-413 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,336

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Unit 1-344 · Avail. now

$1,507

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Unit 1-119 · Avail. now

$1,707

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riversong.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Finding a great apartment in Bradenton, Florida has never been easier! Riversong Apartment Homes is located in downtown Bradenton, where you’ll enjoy shopping, entertainment, fine dining and spectacular water views. Riversong puts you directly on the Riverwalk, so can enjoy a morning run, beautiful sunsets and the perfect spot to walk your furry friend. Our prime location places you in close proximity to the famous beaches of Anna Maria Island, Longboat, and Siesta Key, allowing you to enjoy our area like you’re on vacation. Riversong Apartment Homes truly lets you live where you love to work and play. In your down time, enjoy some fun in the sun in our heated swimming pool, grill out with your friends in our courtyard or enjoy the cooler Florida evenings next to the fire pit. Enjoy the fit life? Take advantage of our state of the art fitness center and convenience to the Riverwalk. Come see why Riversong Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $250- up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Call leasing office for details
Parking Details: Two story parking garage.
Storage Details: Climate controlled storage located on every floor

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riversong have any available units?
Riversong has 6 units available starting at $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does Riversong have?
Some of Riversong's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riversong currently offering any rent specials?
Riversong is offering the following rent specials: First month FREE on one bedroom apartment homes. Move in by 7/31/20 and get back your application and admin fees! Call us today.
Is Riversong pet-friendly?
Yes, Riversong is pet friendly.
Does Riversong offer parking?
Yes, Riversong offers parking.
Does Riversong have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Riversong offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Riversong have a pool?
Yes, Riversong has a pool.
Does Riversong have accessible units?
Yes, Riversong has accessible units.
Does Riversong have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riversong has units with dishwashers.
