Bradenton, FL
5327 SAN PALERMO DRIVE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:03 AM

5327 SAN PALERMO DRIVE

5327 San Palermo Drive · (941) 447-6571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5327 San Palermo Drive, Bradenton, FL 34208

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1529 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Ready to move in. One year old home! Fantastic 3/2 and 2 car garage. Location cant be beat, close to I-75, literally 5 minutes away, great school district. Walk to the grocery store, minutes to restaurants, hospitals, downtown Bradenton, famous sandy beaches. Nice yard and a conservation area behind the house that gives extra privacy. Enjoy the patio for BBQ's and get togethers. Great floor plan. Community play ground and picnic area. Home is located on Cul de Sac. Opportunity to rent in a fantastic location, near great schools, shopping, hospitals, restaurants, I-75. Home features an open kitchen with granite counter tops. high ceilings, recessed lights. breakfast bar, inside utility room and split bedrooms. Yard service is included in the rental price. Floor plan attached. Price reduced

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5327 SAN PALERMO DRIVE have any available units?
5327 SAN PALERMO DRIVE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5327 SAN PALERMO DRIVE have?
Some of 5327 SAN PALERMO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5327 SAN PALERMO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5327 SAN PALERMO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5327 SAN PALERMO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5327 SAN PALERMO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 5327 SAN PALERMO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5327 SAN PALERMO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5327 SAN PALERMO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5327 SAN PALERMO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5327 SAN PALERMO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5327 SAN PALERMO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5327 SAN PALERMO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5327 SAN PALERMO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5327 SAN PALERMO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5327 SAN PALERMO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
