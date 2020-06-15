5327 SAN PALERMO DRIVE

Amenities

Ready to move in. One year old home! Fantastic 3/2 and 2 car garage. Location cant be beat, close to I-75, literally 5 minutes away, great school district. Walk to the grocery store, minutes to restaurants, hospitals, downtown Bradenton, famous sandy beaches. Nice yard and a conservation area behind the house that gives extra privacy. Enjoy the patio for BBQ's and get togethers. Great floor plan. Community play ground and picnic area. Home is located on Cul de Sac. Opportunity to rent in a fantastic location, near great schools, shopping, hospitals, restaurants, I-75. Home features an open kitchen with granite counter tops. high ceilings, recessed lights. breakfast bar, inside utility room and split bedrooms. Yard service is included in the rental price. Floor plan attached. Price reduced